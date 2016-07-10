Voting in referendum on snap presidential election begins in Abkhazia

SUKHUM. KAZINFORM - Voting in the referendum on the early presidential election has got underway in Abkhazia, a source in the Central Election Commission has told TASS.

"All polling stations in 33 districts across Abkhazia opened at 7am Moscow Time, the voting began. It will be over at 8pm Moscow Time," the commission's chairman Batal Tabagua said.

The opposition bloc that initiated the referendum earlier urged the republic's residents not to take part in the voting insisting that it should be postponed for the fall.

For his part, Abkhazia's President Raul Khajimba addressed all political forces asking them "to let the referendum to be held properly and not turn it into street riots and rallies."

The preliminary voting results may be known by the end of the day.

