Voting over in 12 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elections to the Kazakh Majilis and Maslikhats completed in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. 8,141 polling stations worked today in 12 regions, Kazinform reports.

Voting is to come to an end at 09:00 p.m. time of Nur-Sultan in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions with regard to time zone.

10,060 election districts were opened at large, including 66 polling stations at the representation offices of Kazakhstan abroad in 53 states of the world.

As earlier reported, five political parties took part in the elections to get seats in the Majilis, namely, the Auyl National and Democratic Party, Nur Otan Party, ADAL Political Party, Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak Zhol, People’s Party of Kazakhstan. All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission. The parties nominated 312 candidates to the Majilis.