Voting starts at 8,023 election districts in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The voting in the snap presidential election began in Kazakhstan.

The vote started at 07:00 a.m. by the local time in the conformity with item 1, Article 38, Constitutional Law On election in Kazakhstan. The district election commissions gathered an hour before to open the polling stations.



"As of 07:00 a.m., 8,023 election districts started their work the countrywide. The list of voters numbers 9, 627,073," deputy chairman of the Kazakh CEC Konstantin Petrov said at a briefing.