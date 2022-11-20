Voting underway in all regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Voting in the 2022 presidential election is underway in all regions of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Central Election Commission Mukhtar Erman said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«All 10,033 polling stations in the country and 17 polling stations in 16 foreign countries have already opened their doors for voters. 51 more polling stations abroad will be opened later given the difference between time zones. In total, at this point voting is underway at 10,050 polling stations,» Erman told a press briefing at the Central Election Commission.

While delivering his state-of-the-nation address on 1 September 2022 the Head of State called for holding the early presidential election this fall.

The decree on holding the early presidential election on 20 November was signed on 21 September 2022.

The presidential election kicked off in regions of Kazakhstan at 7:00am and will run through 20:00pm local time. It bears to remind that voting began at 6:00am at 86 polling stations across some cities of the country.

There are 10,101 polling stations across Kazakhstan where the citizens can cast their vote. 68 polling stations opened their doors in 53 countries abroad.

Six candidates are running for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.