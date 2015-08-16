VS Angel Candice Swanepoel engaged to longtime boyfriend

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is engaged to her boyfriend of almost 10 years Hermann Nicoli.

The couple met for the first time in Paris when Candice was just 17. The 26-year-old model even learnt Portuguese since her beau is from Brazil. In other VS Angels news, the new Victoria's Secret Angel Kate Grigorieva is officially off the market. The Russian model married her fiancé, Alexander, in St. Pet ersburg, Russia. The bride was wearing a lace gown designed by Zac Pozen .