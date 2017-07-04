EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:40, 04 July 2017 | GMT +6

    VTB Bank Kazakhstan appoints new CoB

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Denis Bortnikov was elected new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Subsidiary Organization VTB Bank Kazakhstan, the bank's press service reported.

    Denis Bortnikov has been working in the banking sector for more than 20 years, including 11 years at VTB Group, where he currently holds the position of Deputy President-Chairman of the Board.

    The total number of members of the bank's board of directors has not changed and is 7 people.

     

    Tags:
    Banks Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!