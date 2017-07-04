VTB Bank Kazakhstan appoints new CoB

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Denis Bortnikov was elected new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Subsidiary Organization VTB Bank Kazakhstan, the bank's press service reported.

Denis Bortnikov has been working in the banking sector for more than 20 years, including 11 years at VTB Group, where he currently holds the position of Deputy President-Chairman of the Board.

The total number of members of the bank's board of directors has not changed and is 7 people.