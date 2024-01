ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana beat VEF Riga in a home VTB United League match on Monday, 67:53, pbcastana.kz reports.

Astana's Justin Carter with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists was named the player of the game. Anthony Clemmons scored 14 and Ike Udanoh and Larry Gordon each scored 11 points.