Vuelta a España. Astana’s Lopez 11th at last mountain stage 20

Astana Pro Team and its leader Miguel Angel Lopez left all they had on the road at stage 20, the last mountain stage of the Vuelta a España with the finish atop Plataforma de Gredos (190.4 km).

The Astana riders tried to go in a breakaway at the beginning of the stage. Later at Puerto de Chia and at the bottom of Puerto de Peña Negra Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre and Gorka Izagirre increased the pace to split the main group in parts. Miguel Angel Lopez tried for several times to attack his rivals, but every time they were able to close the gap, the Team’s official website reads.

«We did all we could today. We fought until the last meter of this stage. Firstly, my teammates tried to escape, but these attacks were neutralized. Later, our team pushed hard in front to do a big selection in the group. I tried again and again on Peña Negra, but it did not work out. Honestly, I did not feel great today as I suffered a bit after my yesterday’s crash. In the moments of accelerations, I felt some pain and could not push at 100%. Anyway, I kept on attacking aiming for a podium place. It was my main goal. But, in the end of the day I missed a bit while the others were just stronger. However, today I have no regrets because me and the whole team we gave our best,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

After the Astana rider tried to attack for several times, the decisive move came from the side of Tadej Pogacar, who attacked solo with around 35 km to the finish. The Slovenian rider was able to open a good gap of a minute and a half and, finally, won the stage. This result allowed Pogacar to move up to the third place in the general classification, becoming the leader of the best young rider classification.

Miguel Angel Lopez finished 11th, 2 minutes 12 seconds behind the stage winner.

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic finished 5th today and, thus, he kept his first place in the general classification. With only one stage remained to the end of La Vuelta in Madrid Roglic, practically, secured his win in the overall standings of the Spanish Grand tour.

Tomorrow will be held the final, 21st stage of the race: 106.6 km from Fuenlabrada to Madrid.