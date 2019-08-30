Vuelta a España. Lopez 3rd in GC after another hard day in mountains. Stage 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After the 6th stage (Mora de Rubielos – Ares del Maestrat, 198.9 km) of the Vuelta a España Miguel Angel Lopez lost the red jersey and moved down to the third position in the general classification.

Astana Pro Team did a good job, the entire day controlling the race in front of the peloton, but in the end, preferred not to spend too much energy, chasing the daily break. Thus, the breakaway arrived at the finish atop the third category climb in Ares del Maestrat with an advantage of 5 minutes 44 seconds, and that was enough to play not only the stage win, but also to change the leader in the overall standings, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

«I don’t think that happened something special. Of course, would be nice to continue wearing the red jersey, but this is just the first week of the race and we have to be pragmatic, thinking about the next hard days and weeks. The team worked well during the whole day and we had to control the race as everyone expected from us to be in front and leading the bunch. After a lot of action in the beginning, a very strong breakaway went away. My teammates tried to control it, but in the end of the day we would have to spend too much energy, chasing it, so we decided to continue in a pace, which suited us. We still have two very tough stages in the end of the week, so let’s see, what will happen there. I felt good today, the team kept me always in front, so, in general, we spent a good day. It is a pity that I lost the red jersey, but I am still in the white jersey and I am still in position to continue fighting for the best possible result in this Vuelta,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

«It was a long and very exhausting stage with many climbs. We would like to save the jersey but knowing that we have two difficult days with a very treacherous climbs ahead, it was wiser to finish this stage at the pace which suited us. The break was strong, we tried to control it and, in general, the gap was quite adequate. Now, we are looking forward to the next two days in the mountains,» added Alexandr Shefer, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

Dylan Teuns became the new overall leader after finishing second in today’s stage, right behind the Spaniard Jesus Herrada, who won it. Both riders made part of the daily breakaway and have attacked on the last climb. Miguel Angel Lopez, supported by the Astana riders, finished in the main group 5.44 behind the winner. Thus, in the general classification, the Astana leader moved to 3rd place, 1 minute behind Teuns.

The riders will face a very hard mountain stage tomorrow: 183.2 km from Onda to Mas de la Costa with a super steep 4-km-long climb in the final (12.1% average gradient).