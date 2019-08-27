Vuelta a España. Stage 3. Fast day for sprinters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After two demanding days with the team time trial and a long hilly stage, today the sprinters have got a chance to fight for a stage.

However, another hilly route of 188 km from Ibi to Alicante was not an easy walk to the finish and some sprinters have dropped from the bunch on the last climb. For Astana Pro Team it was a day to stay safely in the peloton and to protect Miguel Angel Lopez from any trouble. Everything went well and Lopez finished without much stress in the main group, saving his position in the general classification as well as the white jersey of the best young rider, the Team’s official website reads.

«It was another long day and despite a few climbs on the route, we knew that a bunch sprint was much expected. The team did a great job to protect and support me from the start until the finish. In the end, I found a good position in front as the speed of the group was really high and tried my best to finish among the first riders. It worked out quite well. So, another day is done, I am still in the white jersey and step by step we are approaching the mountains,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The National champion of Ireland Sam Bennett took the stage win in sprint, Miguel Angel Lopez was the fastest rider of Astana Pro Team at the finish with 28th place.

No changes in the general classification as Nicolas Roche still leads the race, while Lopez is 5th, 33 seconds behind.

Tomorrow will be held the 4th stage of the race: 175.5 km from Cullera to El Puig.