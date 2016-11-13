ВВС releases video about remarkable journey in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With support of the Embassy of RoK in Great Britain and Samruk-Kazyna Fund a video "Kazakhstan-Heart of Eurasia. Remarkable Journey" timed to the 25th anniversary of RoK Independence, will be released on BBC channel.

The purpose of the video which will be broadcast for more than a month till December 16, 2016, is to attract the world community to the main achievements of Kazakhstan in the international arena as a developing country.





The film is based on the journey of famous researcher and artists Thomas Atkinson, the first English who visited Kazakhstan in the XIX century. In the video not only the route of the legendary researcher but also colorful stories of modern Kazakhstan, the capital, diversified culture and traditions are demonstrated. The film will be broadcast on BBC TV channel in the programs «Travel Show», «BBC World News» and «World Business Report». The film will be shown in the countries of the European Union, Middle East, Central Asia and Asia-Pacific region and cover the audience of about 400 million people.