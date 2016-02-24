W Kazakhstan allocates 1.4 bln tenge for Employment Road Map’s implementation

URALSK. KAZINFORM West Kazakhstan region plans to spend 1 bln 400 mln tenge on Employment Road Map-2020 program's implementation this year, Kazinform reports citing the regional administration.

Last year, the region allocated the same amount (1 bln 400 mln tenge) for the Employment Road Map’s implementation, 465 mln 700 thousand of which were spent for micro-lending and and 489 mln 900 thousand – for employment assistance purposes. The region created 9,510 job places. 4,325 people were employed under “Employment Road Map” program.

The Head of the region emphasized the importance of timely resolution of labour disputes. For this purpose, the administration of the West Kazakhstan region signed a memorandum with major enterprises and businessmen. More than 43,000 people are working now at the enterprises which signed the memorandums.

In addition, at the Presidential instruction, the region has elaborated a comprehensive employment assistance plan. As per the document, the region planned to help 13,083 jobless people in 2015. In fact, this figure made 20,133.