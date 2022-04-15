EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:34, 15 April 2022 | GMT +6

    W Kazakhstan building 6 new schools

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM Six schools are being built in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    «KZT 2.2 bln was channeled for the construction of schools,» head of the construction department of West Kazakhstan region Albek Antaziyev said.

    A 600-seat school is under construction in Kaztalovka village, a 108-seat school in Zhuldyzdy, and another 60-seat school in Sarykuduk. A school for 308 pupils is being built in Zhambyl village, a 420-seat in Shchapov, and a 300-seat school in Uralsk.

    Besides, the construction of 16 small schools started in seven districts of the region by a private company. Two schools will appear in Uralsk built through private investments.


    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Education Construction
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!