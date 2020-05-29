W Kazakhstan confirms 51 more coronavirus cases

URALSK. KAZINFORM 51 more tested positive for coronavirus in West Kazakhstan for the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

As of May 29 there were 544 coronavirus cases in the region, 269 discharged from hospital. Currently there are 275 people staying at hospitals, 20 at provisional centers, 511 at quarantine centers, 1,276 under quarantine at home.

2 out of 51 infected are the residents of Shymkent, they work in Russia. 10 people living in West Kazakhstan were also tested positive for coronavirus. Due to close contacts with the coronavirus –positive patients 12 more passed tests. 27 patients who work at Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region were also diagnosed with COVID-19. All were admitted to infectious diseases hospital. The close contacts were detected for further monitoring.