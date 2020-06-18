20:38, 18 June 2020 | GMT +6
W Kazakhstan develops environmentally safe antiseptic
URALSK. KAZINFORM The samples of environmentally safe antiseptic were developed in the laboratory of the BIOTECH research and production innovation centre in Uralsk.
The antiseptic is reportedly absolutely environmentally sound. The advantages of the new generation antiseptic solution are its high bacteriostatic, anti-bacterial and virulicidal characteristics, as well as affordable method of preparation and low cost as compared to the exiting analogues.