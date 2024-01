ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Another batch of starred sturgeon juveniles grown at the artificially impounded bodies have been released into the River Ural in Atyrau.



3.5 mln pieces of juvenile sturgeon each weighing 12-15 grams were released at large.



Since the beginning of the year the two fish-breeding farms of the region have produced and released 7 mln of juveniles of valuable fish species into the River Ural.