W Kazakhstan keen on trade-economic coop with Iran

URALSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of the West Kazakhstan region headed by Governor Altay Kulginov visited Iran.

“This year, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid an official visit to Iran. The negotiations focused on simplification of visa regime for businessmen, the importance of enhancing cooperation in agriculture, science, technologies and culture. As per the agreements reached by both countries’ leaders, we have started to work on them at the regional level,” said Kulginov.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Iran organized a number of important bilateral meetings in Tehran.

Thus, Kulginov met with senior officials of the Society of Iranian Petroleum Industry Equipment Manufacturers, and a B2B meeting of the West Kazakhstan enterprises with the heads of Iranian oil companies was organized. The potential of the region was demonstrated and issues regarding petroleum industry were discussed at these meetings.

Besides, the delegation met with the heads of the Iranian Agriculture Ministry, Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade as well as with the chiefs of large Iranian companies and Association of Petrochemical Industry.

Alongside, the delegation participated in a business forum in the province of Alborz during which a presentation of the West Kazakhstan region’s potential was organized.

The sides discussed the main issues of collaboration in trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics between the West Kazakhstan region and Iran. A number of bilateral memorandums and agreements in industry, petrochemistry and agriculture were signed following the visit.



