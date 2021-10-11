W Kazakhstan records 230 new COVID-19 cases in 4 days

URALSK. KAZINFORM For the past four days 230 people more were tested positive for coronavirus in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

For the past four days 230 people more were tested positive for coronavirus.164 of them had COVID-19 symptoms, 66 were asymptomatic.

The most cases of 92 were reported in Uralsk.

Since the pandemic outbreak 30,482 out of 38,040 people recovered from coronavirus. 785 patients died, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 19,055 of them beat novel virus in the city of Uralsk.

It bears to remind that vaccination against the coronavirus infection kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get anti-COVID-19 jabs. Mass vaccination against COVID-19 started on April 2, 2021.