EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:55, 12 August 2021 | GMT +6

    W Kazakhstan reports 490 new daily COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 490 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region over the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the 490, 364 are symptomatic and 126 are asymptomatic. Uralsk city have been registered 198 daily infections, Baitereksk district - 79, and Borilinsk district - 78.

    The region’s COVID-19 tally has totaled 32,683. So far, 24,952 people have recovered from and 600 died of the coronavirus infection in the region.


    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!