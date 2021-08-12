W Kazakhstan reports 490 new daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 490 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region over the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 490, 364 are symptomatic and 126 are asymptomatic. Uralsk city have been registered 198 daily infections, Baitereksk district - 79, and Borilinsk district - 78.

The region’s COVID-19 tally has totaled 32,683. So far, 24,952 people have recovered from and 600 died of the coronavirus infection in the region.