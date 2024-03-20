EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:50, 20 March 2024 | GMT +6

    W Kazakhstan rgn holds competitions in national sports among residents

    sports
    Photo: West Kazakhstan region's administration

    Competitions in national sports, archery and Audaryspak took place among residents of West Kazakhstan region as the country marks the National Sports Day today, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the regional administration.

    As part of the ten-day Nauryz celebration Nauryznama, March 20 marks the National Sports Day in Kazakhstan. On this day, West Kazakhstan region held competitions among residents in national sports, with guests of the region having the opportunity to test themselves in archery and Audaryspak.

    sport
    Photo: West Kazakhstan region's administration

    Governor of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Toregaliyev also took part in the competitions, congratulating those present on the Nauryz holiday.

    Upon the Head of State’s initiative, this year Nauryz is celebrated in a new format with a whole ten-day celebrations Nauryznama devoted to the holiday. Each day of the ten-day celebrations aims at promoting our national values. Today is the National Sports Day, which we celebrate by holding tournaments in national sports. Their goal is to promote national sports, reflecting uniqueness of our nation, said the governor of the region.

    sport
    Photo: West Kazakhstan region's administration

    After that, the head of West Kazakhstan region gave a start to an archery tournament.

    sport
    Photo: West Kazakhstan region's administration

    Notably, the National Sports Day was widely celebrated in West Kazakhstan region ahead of the Nauryz holiday.

    Tags:
    Sport Holidays Nauryz West Kazakhstan region
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!