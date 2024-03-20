W Kazakhstan rgn holds competitions in national sports among residents

Competitions in national sports, archery and Audaryspak took place among residents of West Kazakhstan region as the country marks the National Sports Day today, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the regional administration.

As part of the ten-day Nauryz celebration Nauryznama, March 20 marks the National Sports Day in Kazakhstan. On this day, West Kazakhstan region held competitions among residents in national sports, with guests of the region having the opportunity to test themselves in archery and Audaryspak.

Photo: West Kazakhstan region's administration

Governor of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Toregaliyev also took part in the competitions, congratulating those present on the Nauryz holiday.

Upon the Head of State’s initiative, this year Nauryz is celebrated in a new format with a whole ten-day celebrations Nauryznama devoted to the holiday. Each day of the ten-day celebrations aims at promoting our national values. Today is the National Sports Day, which we celebrate by holding tournaments in national sports. Their goal is to promote national sports, reflecting uniqueness of our nation, said the governor of the region.

Photo: West Kazakhstan region's administration

After that, the head of West Kazakhstan region gave a start to an archery tournament.

Photo: West Kazakhstan region's administration

Notably, the National Sports Day was widely celebrated in West Kazakhstan region ahead of the Nauryz holiday.