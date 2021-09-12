W Kazakhstan rgn moves to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – West Kazakhstan region has moved to the «yellow zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan region is in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,575 cases of and 4,120 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.