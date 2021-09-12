EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:40, 12 September 2021 | GMT +6

    W Kazakhstan rgn moves to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – West Kazakhstan region has moved to the «yellow zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Turkestan region is in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,575 cases of and 4,120 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!