W Kazakhstan’s gross regional product made 1.8 trln tenge – Governor

URALSK. KAZINFORM The regional gross product of the West Kazakhstan region in 2015 made 1 trln 800 bln tenge, Governor of the region Nurlan Nogayev said at today’s reporting meeting with local residents.

The volume of the gross regional product reached 1 trln 800 bln tenge. Per capita GRP exceeded average republican level 1.2 times and made 1 bln 900 mln tenge.

According to him, the state budget received 186 bln 300 mln tenge of taxes and other mandatory payments from the West Kazakhstan region. Budget utilization made 99.9% or 142 bln tenge. Transfers from the republican budget were fully utilized.

