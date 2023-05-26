W Kazakhstan to build 4 dairy farms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM West Kazakhstan Governor Nariman Turegaliyev reported on efforts aimed at reducing import dependency, development of foodstuff manufacturing and providing population with food products, Kazinform reports.

He said budget allocated 6.4 billion tenge as part of the Auyl amanaty project to grant 742 micro loans and create 787 jobs. As of today, there are 235 agricultural cooperatives in the region. 60 more will soon.

«4 dairy farms will be built up to 6 billion tenge,» he told a briefing at the central communications service.

Besides, as part of the 2025 Green Belt program the irrigated lands will grow from 9,600 hectares to 15,000 hectares. 19 vegetable storehouses will be built to store 39,000 tons. As a result, the number of vegetable storehouses in the region will increase to 48 to store 100,000 tons of vegetables.

The governor noted the region plans to launch a poultry farm worth 55 billion tenge. The farm with a capacity of 24,000 tons a year will create 100 jobs. West Kazakhstan provides Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe and other regions with meat.