W Kazakhstan to enjoy summerlike weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nice summerlike weather will persist in western Kazakhstan on September 22-24. According to Kazhydromet, National Weather Service, mercury will go up to +25°, +33°C in that part of the country.

Southern Kazakhstan will also enjoy fair weather without precipitation, but temperature will be a bit colder than in western Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that cold front from the Urals will bring precipitation, fog and frosts to other regions of the country.