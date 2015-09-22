EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:01, 22 September 2015 | GMT +6

    W Kazakhstan to enjoy summerlike weather

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nice summerlike weather will persist in western Kazakhstan on September 22-24. According to Kazhydromet, National Weather Service, mercury will go up to +25°, +33°C in that part of the country.

    Southern Kazakhstan will also enjoy fair weather without precipitation, but temperature will be a bit colder than in western Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that cold front from the Urals will bring precipitation, fog and frosts to other regions of the country.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Kazakhstan Kazhydromet West Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!