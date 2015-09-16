W Kazakhstan, Volgograd regions sign trade cooperation deal

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - On a sidelines of the specialized exhibition "Prospects of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the field of agro-industrial complex" which is taking place within the XII Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan in Sochi, administration offices of West Kazakhstan and Volgograd regions have signed an agreement on trade-economic , scientific-technical and cultural cooperation.

Recall these days Russia's Sochi is hosting the XII Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan. "Prospects of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the agricultural sector" specialized exhibition is being attended by representatives of 60 enterprises of Kazakhstan including 5 from Atyrau, 3 - from Kostanay, 4 - from Pavlodar, 5 - from West Kazakhstan, 15 - from South Kazakhstan, 4 - from East Kazakhstan, 6 - from Almaty, 2 - from Aktobe, and 13 - from North Kazakhstan regions, as well as 3 - from Almaty city. Among the participants are heads of key ministries and departments, chair persons of subjects of the Russian Federation and the regions of Kazakhstan.