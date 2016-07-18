EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:31, 18 July 2016 | GMT +6

    WADA calls to deny Russian officials access to international competitions

    None
    None
    OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended banning Russian government officials from international competitions, including the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, WADA said in a statement on Monday.

    WADA also said the accreditation process of the WADA-accredited anti-doping laboratory in Moscow should be stopped.

    Earlier on Monday WADA claimed in its report that the Moscow anti-doping laboratory covered up Russian athletes, who used performance-enhancing drugs. It also accused the Russian Sports Ministry, Federal Security Service and other government agencies of running a state-controlled program to cover up doping abuse among the athletes.

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!