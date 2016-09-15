WADA confirms that hackers leak another batch of documents with athletes’ data

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM The World Anti-Doping Agnecy (WADA) has confirmed that the cyber hackers, ‘Fancy Bear', have leaked another batch of confidential athlete data from WADA's Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

Earlier on Thursday the hackers published a new batch of documents on their website containing "confidential athlete data of 25 athletes, from eight countries, into the public domain." Among those athletes are 14 medal winners at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The first batch of documents was published by the hacker group on September 13, containing personal data of four US athletes - gymnast Simone Biles, tennis players Serena and Venus Willians, basketball player Elena Delle Donne.



Source: TASS



