WADA revokes Almaty's anti-doping lab accreditation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has revoked the accreditation of the Athletes' Anti-Doping Laboratory in Almaty, Kazakhstan and of the South African Doping Control Laboratory in Bloemfontein, South Africa due to non-compliance with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) and the related Technical Documents, the WADA official website reports.

According to sports.kz , both laboratories were notified of WADA's Executive Committee decision on 29 June 2017, and it will come into force within 30 days of notification. In the meantime, the organizations are ineligible to perform analysis of doping control samples for WADA or any other testing authority.

The Laboratories may appeal the WADA decisions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days.