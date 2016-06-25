Wada suspends testing at its Rio laboratory weeks before Olympics

LONDON. KAZINFORM The World Anti-Doping Agency has stopped its accredited laboratory in Rio de Janeiro from conducting tests just weeks before the Olympic Games open in the city.

Wada says the lab’s accreditation has been suspended because of “nonconformity with the international standard for laboratories”.

No details of the laboratory’s failings were specified.

Wada’s incoming director general, Olivier Niggli, says the agency “will work closely with the Rio laboratory to resolve the identified issue”. “This is another severe blow,” Mario Andrada, the spokesman of the Rio Games organising committee, told The Associated Press. “We might not resolve this lab situation before the Games. We might have to choose another lab outside Brazil to do the tests. But this will be under the instruction and guidance of Wada.”

If the Rio lab is not reinstated in the next six weeks, other testing centers with Wada accreditation include: UCLA in Los Angeles; Salt Lake City, Utah; Bogota, Colombia; Havana, Cuba; and Mexico City.

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee said the suspension would not “affect either the integrity or the scope of the testing program” at the games.

The IOC said it will “decide which accredited laboratory to use” after the assessment by Wada.

However, officials at the Rio lab believe the conformity issue can still be solved in time.

“The lab expects its operations to return to normal in July after a visit from Wada’s technical committee,” the laboratory said in a statement.

That view was shared by Brazil’s anti-doping authority, known as ABCD and run by the sports ministry.

The authority said it was “confident that the institution will take all the necessary procedures” to have the provisional suspension lifted.

It’s not the first time that the Rio lab has been suspended by Wada. It was also brought to a halt in 2012 after a false positive test result. The agency’s latest move “prohibits the laboratory from carrying out all anti-doping analyses on urine and blood samples,” Wada said in a statement.

Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

