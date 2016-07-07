WADA to announce probe results into 2014 Sochi Olympics doping abuse next week

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will make public its report on reported instances of alleged doping schemes at the 2014 Winter Olympics between July 15 and 18, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday.

"The investigation is underway and its results could be announced between July 15 and 18," Mutko said.

Two months ago former head of Moscow anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov told the media that Russian athletes allegedly used performance enhancing drugs at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi with the approval from the national sports authorities.

In an interview with New York Times, published in mid-May, Rodchenkov claimed that an unnamed official from the Russian Sports Ministry used sending him lists of national athletes, whose doping samples he had to substitute during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Rodchenkov also said that he developed a special cocktail consisting of three banned doping substances intended for the national athletes at home Games two years ago.

On the whole, the ex-doping official claimed that the Russian sports authorities allegedly prepared a special doping program for national athletes in order to win most of the medals at home Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014. Rodchenkov added that some Russian Olympic gold medalists in Sochi took banned substances.

Source: TASS