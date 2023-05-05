EN
    16:36, 05 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year the wages of military pilots will increase by an average of 60%,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The Head of State said the salaries of teachers and health workers working in this sphere will also rise by some 60%. In 2024 the monthly salary for military ranks will grow by 30%.

    As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.


    Kazakhstan Army President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
