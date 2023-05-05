Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year the wages of military pilots will increase by an average of 60%,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State said the salaries of teachers and health workers working in this sphere will also rise by some 60%. In 2024 the monthly salary for military ranks will grow by 30%.

As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.