    14:44, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region

    None
    Photo: triplook.me
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The salaries grew by some 22% in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    As the governor said industrial outcome grew by 115.1%, while processing industry output soared by 115.3%. Agricultural output rose by 5.4%, capital investments increased by 19%. The inflation rate made 4.3%. Salaries surged by 21.7% to make an average of 273,800 tenge.

    The governor said the economic situation in the region remains stable. For the past three years, the region takes the lead in performing the key socioeconomic development indicators.


    Akmola region
