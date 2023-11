PARIS. KAZINFORM Wales crushed Northern Ireland 1-0 in the Euro 2016 round of 16 on Saturday advancing to the quarter final stage.

The Welsh secured victory after North Ireland defender Gareth McAuley put the ball in his own net in the 75th minute.

Wales will face the winner of Friday’s match between Hungary and Belgium. The UEFA Euro 2016 will run until July 10.

Source: TASS