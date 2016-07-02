Wales defeats Belgium to make it to 2016 Euro Cup semifinals

LILLE. KAZINFORM - Wales has advanced to the semifinals of the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup after edging the Belgian team 3-1 on Friday night in France's Lille, TASS reports.

The goals were scored by Wales' Ashley Williams in the 30th minute, Hal Robson-Kanu in the 55th minute and Sam Vokes in the 85th minute, and Belgium's Radja Nainggolan in the 13th minute.

In the semifinals, Wales will face Portugal, which defeated Poland 5-3 on penalties on Thursday, in Lyon on July 6.



The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup is held in France between June 10 and July 10 with matches played in 10 different locations, namely in Bordeaux, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.



A total of 24 European national teams qualified for the Euro Cup final tournament in 2016, after the contestants' format, which was used since 1996, was decided to be extended from 16 to 24 teams.

Source: TASS