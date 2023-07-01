EN
    16:15, 01 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Wall of sports complex collapses in Shubarkol village in Karaganda region

    None
    Still image
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A wall of a sports complex partially collapsed in the working village of Shubarkol in Nurinsk district, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The incident took place on June 25. A wall of a sports complex undergoing repairs partially collapsed in the rotational village of Shubarkol komir JSC. There were no victims.

    «There were no victims among the employees of the enterprise or the contracting organization carrying out the reconstruction works. The cause of the collapse is being investigated,» said the press service of Shubarkol komir JSC.

    The sports complex built in 1989 have been undergoing reconstruction since April this year.


