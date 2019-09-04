Walmart to end handgun, certain ammunition sales

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Walmart announced Tuesday it would end handgun sales and discontinue sales of certain types of ammunition.

In an email to employees, Chief Executive Doug McMillon said the retail giant would stop sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as 223-caliber and 5.56-caliber.

«We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,» said McMillon.

«Our remaining assortment will be even more focused on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts,» he said. «It will include long barrel deer rifles and shotguns, much of the ammunition they require, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel.»

McMillon called on lawmakers to strength background checks.

«Finally, we encourage our nation’s leaders to move forward and strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,» he said.

«Congress and the administration should act. Given our decades of experience selling firearms, we are also offering to serve as a resource in the national debate on responsible gun sales,» he added.

The action comes in response to two deadly shootings at Walmart stores. One in El Paso, Texas where a gunman killed 22 people last month and another in Southaven, Mississippi, where an employee killed two co-workers and wounded an officer in late July.

The company will no longer allow customers to openly carry firearms into any of its stores.

Those with concealed-carry permits can continue to carry guns.

The company will also stop selling handguns in Alaska, which is the last state where Walmart still sells handguns.

Source: Anadolu Agency