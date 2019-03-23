WAM becomes Council Member of Belt and Road News Network

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has joined the Council Member of the Belt and Road News Network, BRNN, to become the first Arab news agency represented in this gathering of agencies and media from around the world.

The Emirates News Agency is represented by Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of WAM, who has been nominated for the membership, WAM reports.

The WAM Executive Director said, "BRNN Council aims to increase exchanges and cooperation among different media organisations across the world. The Council also focuses on meeting the challenges of the changing media industry and promote the building of Belt and Road."

The Council Members include: UAE (Emirates News Agency), Bangladesh (The Financial Express), Belarus (Belarus Segodnya Publishing House), China (People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group, China Daily, Guangming Daily, Economic Daily, China News Service), Egypt (Al-Ahram Newspaper), Ethiopia (Ethiopian News Agency, ENA), France (La Provence), Indonesia (The Jakarta Post), Kazakhstan (Kazinform News Agency), South Korea (Maekyung Media Group), Laos (Vientiane Times).

Mexico (Notimex News Agency), Mongolia (Confederation of Mongolian Journalists), Myanmar (Democracy Today Newspaper), Netherlands (RNW Media), Pakistan (Geo-Jang Media Group), Portugal ( Lusa News Agency), Russia (Rossiyskaya Gazeta), South Africa (Independent Media), Spain (Agencia EFE), Sudan (Alintibaha Daily Newspaper), Tanzania (The Guardian Limited), UK (Daily Mail and General Trust, DMGT), Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan National News Agency) and Zambia (Zambia Daily Mail Limited).