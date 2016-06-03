Want a plane? Just go to Almaty and take it! (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Air Control Company is ready to give its YAK-40 plane for good hands, a post on its Facebook account reads.

The company's press service confirmed this information to Kazpravda newspaper.



"There is a YAK-40 plane in our fleet, which has been actively operated for the good of domestic aviation. We would like to provide worthy and useful ‘old age' for our aircraft, as possible. And so we are ready to give our ‘winged friend' to good people, as a gift. The only condition is customer pickup. Like and repost, let's help the plane find a new family! Questions and suggestions can be left in the comments below," the post reads.



Air Control is one of the few in the world and only airline company in Central Asia, specializing in the provision of unique aviation operations. It was established in Kazakhstan in 2010. The company carries out flight inspection services of the radio-navigational and lighting equipment at airports, aerial photography by using the latest laser scanner and air-survey equipment. The company develops also a database in accordance with aeronautical formats and renders professional services on aircraft operation and control.



