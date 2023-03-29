EN
    09:50, 29 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Wanted Kazakh national voluntarily surrenders to S Korean police - MFA

    None
    Photo: AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A national of Kazakhstan who was on a wanted list has voluntarily surrendered to the South Korean police, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said, Kazinform reports.

    «Another Kazakhstani national, who was on a wanted list for illegal border crossing has voluntarily surrendered to the South Korean police. The Embassy of Kazakhstan keeps this issue under special control and will render consular and legal assistance to our compatriots,» Smadyarov added.

    Earlier it was reported that two Kazakhstani citizens had illegally crossed the border of South Korea despite the entry refusal.


    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and South Korea Diplomacy
