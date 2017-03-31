Ward can defeat Golovkin - view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxingnews24.com correspondent Jaime Ortega says that Andre Ward (31-0, 15KO) is the only boxer who can beat Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33KO), Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

"To my mind, Andre Ward is the only boxer who can beat Golovkin. Even for Ward it won't be easy to defeat the Kazakh boxer who has perfect timing and strength. Jacobs tried to use his speed and aggression to beat Golovkin, but his counterblows were not accurate. Ward is more accurate, but he is not as fast, strong and aggressive as Jacobs - this let Jacobs to scare Golovkin. Sergey Kovalev is a good KO artist too, but he is less perfect boxer than Golovkin," Ortega writes.



Speaking on potential opponents of ‘GGG', many say that this could be Ward. However it is unlikely that their fight will take place in the nearest time, because fights vs. Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12KO) and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (48-1-1, 34KO) are a priority for Golovkin for now.