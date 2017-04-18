EN
    08:40, 18 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Ward's manager wants fight with Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andre Ward's manager (31-0, 15 KOs) James Prince is interested in American fight with Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

    "Despite what you heard like we don't want a fight with Golovkin, it's not true: we still want to see Ward fight GGG. He is still on our list, and we hope that one day, Golovkin's team will have him go up in weight and meet the real champion. I see that he's above 160 pounds, and he needs to climb some more and take on a new challenge," Prince said to The Fight Chronicles.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
