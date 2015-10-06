Ward sent his offer to Golovkin after he signed contract on Lemieux fight - Loeffler

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of WBA, IBO and WBC champion Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that Andre Ward sent his offer after Golovkin already signed a contract on a fight with David Lemieux.

"We have signed a contract on the fight against D. Lemieux, this is the first unification fight for Golovkin that will be broadcast on PPV on HBO. After we signed the contract we received Andre Ward's offer for the fight. Obviously, Gennady will fight Lemieux now, and then the winner of the Cotto and Alvarez fight. Then we will target the title of the WBO," Tofight.ru portal cites T. Loeffler.

As earlier reported, Golovkin will fight Lemieux in New York on October 17.