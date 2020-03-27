Warm and sunny weather forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 28-30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Warm and sunny weather is forecast in Kazakhstan on March 28-30, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the meteorological service, due to the Scandinavian anti-cyclone, no precipitation is expected in most regions of the country at the weekend. Nighttime air temperature in northern parts will stay below zero and will vary from -2…-17°С. In the daytime the mercury will rise to +1…13°С in northern areas and to +15…+28°С in southern regions.

Rain and snow are predicted for northern, eastern and southeastern regions. Heavy precipitation is forecast in mountainous areas of the eastern and southeastern regions. Black ice, fog and gusting wind are expected in some areas.



