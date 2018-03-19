EN
    17:45, 19 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Warm, rainy weather heading to Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Treacherous weather will grip most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "The cyclones drifting from the south of Caspian region and central parts of the European part of Russia will bring sleety showers to most territory of Kazakhstan on March 20-22," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Meteorologists predict that mercury will go as high as +15,+20°C in southern Kazakhstan and +3, +13°C - in northern Kazakhstan.

