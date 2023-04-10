EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 10 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Warm spell approaching Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for April 11-13, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe unsteady weather. The country’s south and southeast are forecast to brace for heavy rain and snow on April 11 and 12. Air temperature will drop to -5-10 degrees Celsius in the northern regions of Kazakhstan.

    A warm spell is expected to reach the country’s north on April 13 with mercury reading +10+18 degrees. Air temperature will also rise as high as +17+30 degrees in the south.

    Fog and high wind are expected countrywide, while dust storms and thunderstorms are predicted to hit the southern regions. The northern regions are set to brace for an ice slick.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!