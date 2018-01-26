EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:39, 26 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Warm spell coming following week of deep freeze in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that deep freeze that gripped most regions of Kazakhstan this week will give way to warmer weather, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, national weather service, warmer temperatures will be observed in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions on January 29-30. Mercury will rise from -35, -41°C to -15, -23°C at night and from -25, -33°C to -7, -15°C at daytime.

    In southern Kazakhstan, mercury will go up from -21, -35°C to -5, -13°C at night and from -15, -25°C to -2, +3°C at daytime.

    It is to be recalled that storm alert is effective in some regions of Kazakhstan due to abnormal cold snap.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!