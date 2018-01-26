Warm spell coming following week of deep freeze in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that deep freeze that gripped most regions of Kazakhstan this week will give way to warmer weather, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, national weather service, warmer temperatures will be observed in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions on January 29-30. Mercury will rise from -35, -41°C to -15, -23°C at night and from -25, -33°C to -7, -15°C at daytime.



In southern Kazakhstan, mercury will go up from -21, -35°C to -5, -13°C at night and from -15, -25°C to -2, +3°C at daytime.



It is to be recalled that storm alert is effective in some regions of Kazakhstan due to abnormal cold snap.