Warm spell coming to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cold snap in Kazakhstan will fade away from 29th to 31st January, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in the coming days, -35°C frost with the cold anticyclone will move eastwards, and the cyclone already formed over the south of the Caspian Sea will begin to shift to the other parts of Kazakhstan.

Moving northeastwards, the cyclone will cause ice slick, a mix of snow and rain, and fog in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. In the north, east and in the center of the country, it will cause snowfall, blizzards, a strong southwesterly wind, and a rise in air temperature.