EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:27, 28 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Warm spell coming to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cold snap in Kazakhstan will fade away from 29th to 31st January, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in the coming days, -35°C frost with the cold anticyclone will move eastwards, and the cyclone already formed over the south of the Caspian Sea will begin to shift to the other parts of Kazakhstan.

    Moving northeastwards, the cyclone will cause ice slick, a mix of snow and rain, and fog in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. In the north, east and in the center of the country, it will cause snowfall, blizzards, a strong southwesterly wind, and a rise in air temperature.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!