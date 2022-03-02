Warm spell expected in southern Kazakhstan Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Frosty weather is set to persist in some areas of Kazakhstan for a couple more days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

A cold anticyclone will affect the weather conditions in northern and eastern Kazakhstan on 3 March.

However, a cyclone from the Mediterranean Sea will bring warm air masses and heavy precipitation to the territory of Kazakhstan on 4 March. Rainy conditions are forecast for parts of the country on Friday.

Daily temperature will reportedly climbed to 0, +5°C in the north of Kazakhstan and up to +15, +20°C in southern Kazakhstan.