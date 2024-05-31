Warm spell finally coming to Kazakhstan

In the next three days, the weather in most of Kazakhstan will be characterized by instability, with the potential for precipitation in the form of occasional showers, thunderstorms, and bleak wind. Luckily, no precipitation is expected in the southwest of the country, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

With regard to the temperature background, it appears that summer is finally upon us. A gradual increase in temperature is anticipated in the northern and central regions of the country, reaching a maximum of 17-27°С, while in the southern region, the temperature is forecast to reach a maximum of 27-35 °С.