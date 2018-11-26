Warm spell forecast during last week of November in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that recent cold snap will give way to autumnal weather during the last week of November, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Mercury will crawl up in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 27-29. However, most areas will see gloomy weather with precipitation. Northern Kazakhstan will observe blizzard with gusty western wind.



Temperature will go up to +5,+15°C in the north, and to 0°,+5°C in the center and east of the country. Slight drop in temperature is expected only in western Kazakhstan.